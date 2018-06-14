Police to add cameras to Greene Square Park amid homicide investigation

The Cedar Rapids Police Department plans to add surveillance cameras to a park at the center of a homicide investigation.

Earlier this month a fight at Greene Square Park seriously injured 38-year-old Scott Dexter.

Dexter has since died of his injuries.

Police are still looking for answers despite the fact there were people in the park at the time of the incident.

"Unfortunately we have not had a high number of individuals come forward and supply information," says Chief Wayne Jerman.

The plan is to add cameras to aid in future investigations.

"We want to install the cameras to enhance community safety and the feeling of being more secure in those public areas," Chief Jerman says.

The park sits right in front of the downtown library and was renovated two years ago.

Since it’s renovation the park has drawn more and more people.

While there has been crime at the park, numbers have not gone up much despite the population increase.

In the two years before the renovation there were 29 arrests, there were 33 in the two years after.

Police say arrests made at the park have a common theme, drugs/alcohol, mental health issues or homelessness.

Officials could not confirm whether any of those themes were factors in the incident involving Dexter.

"If anybody does have information we certainly need to speak with them and we encourage them to give us a call," says Chief Jerman.

According to a Go Fund Me page made for Dexter he was an organ donor and has been able to help save four lives.

His brother tells us he always had an open heart and an open mind.

In addition to Greene Square, Cedar Rapids Police are hoping to add cameras downtown and to Redmond Park.

The Police Department plans to pay for the cameras using revenue from the traffic camera fines.