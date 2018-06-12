Storm sewer project to reduce flooding in Dubuque

It’s not just another road construction project.

According to the City of Dubuque, this one is to prevent flash flooding on the North-End by installing larger storm sewers.

The area along E. 22nd Street can’t handle moderate rainfall.

Norman Millman has lived there for about 20 years. "Oh it’s terrible, I mean when you see cars floating down the street here, houses flooded, people gotta start over. It’s just terrible," he said

The issue is the current storm sewers aren’t large enough.

Construction crews have dug about 12 feet into the ground to install the concrete sewers to take in more rain. The new ones will be expanded about 10 times the current capacity.

Improvements will happen at several locations over the next three years. This means homeowners have to get comfortable with lots construction right outside their front doors.

"Some of that’s aggravating to me, and right now, I just, I’m just putting up with it, I guess. I’ll be glad to see it when it’s resolved," Millman said.

The storm sewer improvement project is estimated to cost about $15-million. It’s being paid for by funds from the HUD National Disaster Resiliency Competition grant and the State Flood Mitigation Grant.

The project is scheduled to be complete in 2021.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/22ndkaufmann