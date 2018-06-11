Wapsipinicon State Park prepares for flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa.

At Wapsipinicon State Park flooding is a familiar sight.

"Behind me we’ve already got the dock pulled out of the boat ramp area here due to it rising," says Park Manager Dennis Murphy.

Murphy has worked at the park for 14 years and he’s dealt with plenty of flood water.

"I know the 2008 flood was bad when I was here. 2010 was bad, 2016 was bad, last year I think we had you know up to 18 feet of water here in the park also so it seems like every year we’re getting the flooding on the Wapsi," he told us.

Murphy expects water to reach the bottom of the boat ramp area which is why the dock has been moved.

The plan is to close the gate that blocks the lower road of the park as well.

The Wapsi River is expected to crest at 15.5 ft. in Anamosa tomorrow evening, that’s exactly one foot over flood stage.

