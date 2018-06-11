Former Panther Nick Nurse a finalist for Raptors’ job

Former UNI basketball star Nick Nurse may be days away from earning his first NBA head coaching job. Nurse is one of two finalists being considered by the team according to Josh Lewenberg of Canadian network The Sports Network.

Nurse spent more than a decade coaching in Europe before stints in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Energy and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He won a pair of G-League titles and one league coach of the year honor. He most recently served as a Raptors’ assistant under now former coach Dwane Casey.

Nurse played at UNI from 1985-89 and is still the school’s all-time leader in three-point percentage.

San Antonio assistant Ettore Messina is considered to be the other finalist for the job.