Storm tears roof off Winthrop home

The Kress family is grateful everyone is okay after heavy winds ripped the roof right off their Winthrop home Saturday night.

"Just be thankful for your small town, just be thankful for your family," Vicki Kress told us.

She was in the house with her husband and two of their children when the storm hit.

"All of the sudden it was like a huge freight train and it just came through, I’m like get to the basement hurry! So I picked them both up and a drug them down the steps and water just started coming in the house," Kress told us.

The family lost many of their belongings.

"You don’t think it’s going to happen to you and then all of the sudden there’s this huge boom and you just knew," Kress says.

The community has been helping them clean up.

Kress says it’s important all weather warnings are taken seriously.

"As soon as that weather man says get downstairs, get downstairs," she told us.

