Area firefighters train with high pressure system

The Marion Fire Department hosted a high pressure system training summit today.

Firefighters from Middleton, Wisconsin were in town to demonstrate the system.

"This is 200 years of firefighting tradition flipped over," says Chief Deb Krebill from the Marion Fire Department.

The high pressure system uses a much smaller hose than a typical fire hose allowing firefighters to move around more easily and get to fires quicker.

Krebill says the system uses less water and put fires out quicker.

Marion is hoping to get a high pressure system of their own, they are looking into opening up a bond referendum to pay for it.

We are told high pressure system’s go on pickup trucks and are much cheaper than fire engines.