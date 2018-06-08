Headliner cancels festival performance due to loss, new act announced

Country singer Walker Hayes was scheduled to be in Dubuque this weekend, but regretfully canceled those plans due to a family tragedy.

The baby girl he was expecting with his wife, has died.

He posted on social media, "It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven."

Because of the death, his upcoming performances have been canceled, including his appearance at the America’s River Festival.

"We were disappointed obviously everyone is but it’s just one of those circumstances that is above [sic] you know? And your heart just goes out to him. So we just hope that Walker and his family can heal," said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.

Instead, Hayes will be spending the time at home with his wife, and their six young children.

Since the heartbreaking news broke, fans have been sending their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Meanwhile, the festival goes on. Depending on the performing acts on the main stage, it attracts between 12,000 to 15,000 people.

The organizers worked fast to find a replacement. They were able to lineup the Country group Restless Heart for Friday night.

Many other acts are scheduled to perform during the two-day festival.

For more information, visit: http://americasriverfestival.com/