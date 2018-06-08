Governor Reynolds prepares for general election

Kim Reynolds became the first female Governor in the state last year.

She will take on democrat Fred Hubbell and Libertarian Jake Porter in November in hopes of continuing her role.

"My story is the Iowa story and I certainly hear that as I travel to communities all across the state," the Governor told us.

One of the main issues on Reynolds’ mind is economic growth, she says the biggest barrier the state has is workforce.

"The bill that we passed this last legislative session Future Ready Iowa will really help Iowans get the skills to fill the jobs that are available," she told us.

Another important issue Reynolds highlighted is comprehensive mental health reform.

"It will allow us to build on the progress we’ve made since 2013 to really make sure that you know Iowans that are suffering from mental illness, they get the services that they need, stabilized and back home with their families and in their communities," she says.

"Access centers, 24/7 hotline and support system to help them when their home that’s some of the components of the comprehensive mental health reform," Reynolds added.

When it comes to Hubbell she says, "He is running on taking Iowa backwards, doesn’t believe Iowa is a good place to live and I feel completely the opposite."