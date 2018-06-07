TODAY: It’s been exactly two months since Jake Wilson went missing

It’s been exactly two months to this day since missing La Porte City Jake Wilson went for a walk along Wolf Creek and never returned home.

Law enforcement and community members continue to search for the missing boy with autism.

Heavy equipment operations in Wolf Creek have been completed.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson posted to Facebook a few days ago, saying, "This morning I am frustrated… Not because we are suspending the creek search, because we have fully exhausted every resource there… But I am frustrated because by all accounts, we’ve managed this case nearly perfect. Even when you do everything right, you’re not always guaranteed a victory. I’ve been at this point before and I simply do not like being here. We owe this family, this community, and this county answers… But, we’ve tracked every lead and pushed every resource with no more answers. I’m not sure what more to do, though I know more needs to be done…"

Jake Wilson’s mom posted to Facebook this morning, saying, "IT HAS BEEN 2 MONTHS JAKE SINCE YOU HAVE BEEN HOME! We miss you as we do every minute, every hour and every day. It has not gotten any easier. The wait to see your smile is getting longer. BUT we haven’t given up and WE WON’T STOP LOOKING FOR YOU JAKE! Please keep sharing! Please keep praying! #BringJakeHome"

It’s important that we continue to share Jake’s picture.