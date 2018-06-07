2008 flood memorial celebrates resilience of Cedar Rapids

"It reached second stories of many homes," Gary Hinzman told us.

The 2008 flood showed no mercy for the homes or businesses in it’s path.

"The whole place was trashed, looked like a bomb went off you know everything turned over, everything ruined," says Al Pierson, President of the Northwest Neighborhood Association and Owner of Pierson’s Flower Shop.

A northwest side neighborhood once filled with homes has been mostly grassland for several years.

Now a memorial called West Side Rises graces the area.

"These images that you’ll see here they’re the ghost images of homes that were," says Susie Weinacht, City Council Member At-Large.

"It’s a message of hope and resiliency and now revitalization," she told us.

The memorial is not quite complete yet.

"There’s going to be a stationary clock in the monument and it’s going to I think the time is 10:51 when the river crested on Friday the 13th, 10:51 in the morning and that is the time that is going to be permanently inscribed," says Hinzman.

A memorial dedication will happen on June 13th at 2:30 p.m.

June 13th is the 10 year anniversary of when the Cedar River crested.

