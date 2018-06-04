First district primary Democratic candidates, Finkenauer & Heckroth

Iowa primary elections are Tuesday.

In the 1st district race, voters will decide which democratic candidate will challenge incumbent Congressman Rod Blum. he has held that seat since 2015.

The four trying to unseat him include State Representative Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque, Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls, George Ramsey and Courtney Rowe both from Cedar Rapids.

KWWL News spoke with Finkenauer and Heckroth. Each believes they’re the best choice to represent Iowans in Congress.

After being elected to the Iowa legislature, Finkenauer said wants to stand up for working families on Capitol Hill. "The policies we were seeing, gutting of collective bargaining, gutting of workers compensation, it was going after my friends and family, and it was so personal to me."

Heckroth worked as an aide to former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin. His platform is focused on growing the middle class, and economy. "That’s education and healthcare. It’s making sure we’re creating the jobs of tomorrow here in the 1st district, and a stronger economy through a strong infrastructure," he said.

Both candidates seem to recognize Americans want some kind of change.

"The thing I hear most often is people are frustrated, because their hard work isn’t being valued anymore. We have an economy that values wealth over hard work, and we need to get back to an economy where your hard work pays off and is rewarded," Heckrock added.

Finkenauer said the country needs hope.

"You know this country was not built on fear and division, that’s not the idea, that’s not how we grow. It is built on hope, and idea and we haven’t had hope in a very long time, and that’s what I’m bringing to the table here."

On healthcare, Finkenauer is a strong supporter for women’s health. Heckroth said there should be quality affordable healthcare.

On wages, Heckroth supports $15 minimum wage. Finkenauer believes there should be a living wage so no one lives in poverty.