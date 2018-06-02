Ride to fight suicide in eastern Iowa

Bikers rode through eastern Iowa and revved up their motorcycles to prevent suicide.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, it’s the top 10 leading cause of death in the country. In the state of Iowa, it’s number nine.

Nearly 80 people took part in the Suicide Prevention Ride and Drive event. It took off from Cedar Falls, made stops in Grundy Center, Traer, LaPorte City, Raymond and Waterloo.

"Mental health issues in Iowa really need to be brought to the forefront, and hopefully by doing this we can really bring some awareness to it," said Teresa Schock of Cedar Falls.

The ride was personal for the organizer, Tammy Lind. "I lost three loved ones in a period of two years. I lost a good friend – classmate. I lost a former fiance, and I lost my baby sister," she said.

Lind is still hurting from the loss. "Suicide is very painful, it scars people. We miss those who leave us."

Shock told KWWL, she decided to participate in memory of her best friend who took her own life. "Andrea’s affected me more than the others because I was friends with her from first grade on, so I think about her a lot."

Money was raised through the event. The proceeds will benefit Black Hawk Grundy County Mental Health Center.

If you think someone you know may be at risk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit:

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml.