Historic building to be restored in Bellevue

The town of Bellevue means beautiful view, but right in the middle of downtown is a more than 150-year-old building.

People have said it’s an eyesore.

"The building that’s behind me is referred to locally as the Button Factory, the former Button Factory, or some people refer to it as the laundromat building cause most recently that was the use of it," said David Heiar, Jackson County Economic Alliance Development Director.

The building hasn’t been used for a number of years, sitting vacant in a prime location.

This will soon change. Bellevue was awarded with a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). It was one of the 18 communities in the state to get the grant.

Rehabbing it will cost a lot more, an estimated $1.7 million, but the grant will help get the ball rolling.

Heiar told KWWL News about the numerous concepts in mind for the space, including a business development center. "One would be for entrepreneur space, for young entrepreneurs, like an incubator kind of space. We’re also looking at space that could be leased out and we’ve had a couple of businesses already express some interest."

Project leaders also have the vision to turn the building into a welcome center for the town, and adding public restrooms, along with parking.

In addition, the three level building has access to the Mississippi River.

No plans are final yet.

They’re in the process of seeking historic tax credits to help offset the cost.

Funds from the grant have to be spent within two years.