UIHC practices responding to mass shooting during disaster drill

Volunteer victims became valuable actors for the day during a mock mass shooting.

The injuries looked real but it was all part of a training exercise for doctors at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Make-up artist helped bring the fake wounds to life.

As part of the training we were told a gunman opened fire at a summer basketball camp on the University of Iowa campus, injuring at least 50 and killing as many as 8.

"There’s nothing like experience to get your heart racing and to start thinking what if this were a real situation," says Dr. Carlyn Christensen-Szalanski.

Victims were sorted out based on the severity of their injuries, the most critical were treated first.

The drill included life-like paperwork and fake treatment.

"We want to be prepared if we had a real mass casualty incident. We have many people coming in on a usually very busy day when we don’t have room in the emergency department and we say, what do we do," Dr. Christensen-Szalanski told us.

Mock news releases were sent out throughout the training updating us on the simulated shooting situation.

The hospital does disaster training a couple times a year but it’s not always full scale like the one they did today.

