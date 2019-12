Dike-New Hartford sophomore Morgan Weber added more hardware to her trophy case. Already a two-time state champion in Volleyball, Weber won the 2A State Medalist title at the Girls State Golf Tournament at Lake Panora.

Weber who shot 3 over 75 in the first round followed it up with a 1 over 73 in the second round to finish four over par which was 12 shots better than the second place golfer.