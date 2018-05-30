Shots fired numbers are on pace for worst year in last decade for Cedar Rapids

There have been 44 shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids already this year.

It’s a year on track to see the highest numbers in the last decade.

To be clear, shots fired doesn’t always mean injuries.

For example it could mean an accidental shooting, a building or car damaged by bullets, shell casings found or a suicide.

This year shots fired has meant several injuries and in one case, a murder.

A meeting was held at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa today.

It was announced 30 people have been charged over the last 6 weeks for illegally having guns in the area.

The hope is that getting those people and their guns off the streets could mean preventing possible gun violence.

"These violent acts can be prevented by keeping those guns out of the hands of felons, drug users, domestic abusers and other people who cannot possess firearms under federal law," says Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney Northern District of Iowa.

The arrests were made in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque.

We asked Deegan whether any of the 30 guns taken off eastern Iowa streets were used in recent shots fired incidents.

"Because the cases are pending I need to not comment on the specific facts of each individual case until they are resolved in court," he told us.



