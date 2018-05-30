Neighbors help grandma, dog out of burning Waterloo home

A woman is rescued, after a fire starts at her home.

This happened over the weekend at 1650 Plymouth Avenue in Waterloo.

Pat Klein has lived in this house for around 60 years.

She’s known as the "cake lady," because she makes cakes for neighborhood kids on their birthday, parties, etc.

On Sunday, she noticed flames and smoke near her kitchen around 8 p.m.

That’s when neighbors stepped in to help her out.

Ryan Trask, Steve Faley, and Adam Larson went into the house to help get Klein to safety. They were also able to get her dog, Beau, out of the house, and her husband’s urn out.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Arianna Bearbower had her family call 911. She was the first to notice the flames.

Other neighbors grabbed a nearby hose to put out the fire.

"They’re my guardian angels. There are no words to describe how grateful I am," Klein says. "I always knew I had good neighbors. Know I know I have the best."

Klein says the fire marshal believes a discarded cigarette near the cigarette holder on the back porch may have started the fire.