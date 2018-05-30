tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
Skip to Content
Waterloo
16°
Cedar Rapids
16°
Iowa City
20°
Dubuque
13°
Decorah
10°
Charles City
12°
Washington
19°
Prairie Du Chien
14°
Home
News
Waterloo
Cedar Rapids
Iowa City
Dubuque
Politics
Politics in Iowa Blog
The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good
Weather
Surviving The Storm
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Alerts and Radar
Weather Cameras
Current Conditions
Schnack’s Weather Blog
Road Conditions
Sports
Scoreboard
UNI Panthers
Friday Night Heroes
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa State Cyclones
Watch
TV Listings
KWWL Live Stream
The Steele Report
Gold Star Teachers
Best of the Class
Decorah Eagle Cam
KWWL Editorials
NBC Programming
CW 7.2
MeTV Network
Court TV
Justice Network TV
Things To Do
Community Calendar
Contests
Mr. Food Recipes
KWWL Sponsored Events
Tools for Schools
Contact KWWL
About Us
KWWL News Tip
Meet the KWWL Team
Advertise with KWWL
Noon Interview Request
Tour Guidelines & Requests
Careers at KWWL
Quincy Media Careers
Request Video
Authorization & Release Form
Sign up for Email Alerts
Advertiser Services
Creative Services
Sponsorship Request Form
ISU’s Wigginton returning to school
May 30, 2018
10:35 pm
adwpadmin
Sport
adwpadmin
Related Articles
Legendary Iowa Football Coach Hayden Fry dies at 90
December 18, 2019
9:27 am
James Madison shuts out Northern Iowa 17-0 in FCS quarters
December 13, 2019
11:03 pm
Hawks thump Cyclones 84-68, Boahnnon decision not made yet
December 13, 2019
9:17 am
Iowa beats Iowa State 75-69 in Women’s Hoops
December 11, 2019
10:54 pm
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset