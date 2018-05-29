SNAP at the Market aims to make farmers’ markets more accessible

There’s a homegrown effort for area farmers’ markets to accept SNAP or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as a form of payment.

Prior to this initiative only a couple out of nearly 200 vendors accepted SNAP at the Cedar Rapids farmers market.

When ‘Snap at the Market’ started last year, that number went up to 16 vendors.

Their hope is to continue that growth in order to make the market more accessible.

Horizons is one of the agencies behind the program.

The Director of Community Health and Nutrition at Horizons remembers a time when she too relied on SNAP.

"It became a really frustrating process for me walking through the market of about 200 vendors, holding the hands of small children and trying to find those who would accept my form of income," Sofia Mehaffey says.

SNAP can be used on things like meat, produce and dairy.

First, those who wish to pay with SNAP will need to visit the SNAP tent at the market which is near the corner of 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street.

"They’ll swipe their EBT card or their SNAP card and we’ll give them tokens for SNAP at the market in the amount that they have asked us to swipe the card for," Mehaffey says.

Thanks to a grant those paying with SNAP can also get "double up food bucks" which will match up to $10 each market to use towards fresh produce.

More than half of Cedar Rapids students qualify for free and reduced lunches during the school year, so the hope is ‘SNAP at the Market’ can help fill that summertime void.

If you are a vendor who wants to start accepting SNAP you can contact Horizons to get set up.

SNAP at the market is also going on at the Hiawatha farmers’ market.



