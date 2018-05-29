Eastern Iowans look to cool down on scorching Memorial Day

The unofficial beginning to the summer is off to a hot start.

As temperatures climbed on Memorial Day, people in Iowa City had to find ways to cool off.

Teresa Gradney-Smith and her family opted for the Tower Court Park splash pad. The city opened all three of its splash pads over the weekend.

"It’s been really hot and muggy so that’s why I brought my kids out here so we could try and have a good time," Gradney-Smith said.

Under the water of the splash pad, the heat was no match for the kids at play.

"They’re having too much fun, they don’t care," Gradney-Smith said.

Others in town found ways to cool off while still staying dry. Yotopia Frozen Yogurt was busy dishing out dessert to hot customers. The shop chose to keep its doors open for the holiday while some business took the day off.

Yotopia Shift Supervisor, Ashleigh Renfro, said business started to really pick up when she came in for the night.

"It’s really hot outside. This is prime location being in the pedmall, across from Old Capital Mall on Clinton Street. So, a lot of people will pass by it and if they’re hot, it’s a perfect place for them to stop in at," she said.

A few doors down at FilmScene movie theater, shows were selling out left and right.

"It’s been crazy. We’ve had a bunch of sold out shows all day. We just started RGB over the weekend — the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary — and that’s just been nuts. Huge crowds for that," said Graham Bly, who is a FilmScene box office staff member.

Many customers there were looking to trade in the sunshine all together for a dark and cozy movie.

"It’s just a scorcher out there. It’s a great way to beat the heat, relax with a cold beer or a soda and just stay cool," Bly said.

In Iowa City, relief from the heat isn’t coming soon. Due to the projected heat, the Iowa City Community School District is having a two-hour early dismissal on Tuesday.