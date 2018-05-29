Authorities analyzing video in fatal Julien Dubuque Bridge crash

The investigation into a fatal crash that involved an ambulance on the Julien Dubuque Bridge continues.

According to authorities, Steve Werner, 34, of Dubuque, died when the ambulance driven by Jack Dillman, 19, rear-ended a semi on April 27. The Paramount Ambulance was returning from Chicago after transporting a patient.

Tuesday morning, the westbound lane of the bridge was closed, while Illinois State Police conducted an accident reconstruction.

Investigators are looking into several factors, including how fast the ambulance was traveling. The team measured distances across the bridge and certain landmarks to determine the average speed.

They have recovered video from the on-board recording system in the ambulance at the time of the collision, which they will analyze.

According to East Dubuque Police, the state will also inspect the semi, driven by Stephen Flood, 59, of Evansville, Wisconsin.

It could take weeks or months for authorities to process data from the reconstruction report.

The case will be submitted to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney who will decide if there will be any citations or charges.