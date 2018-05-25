Watch out for mosquitoes

More people are heading outside for the Memorial Day weekend.

When you’re putting on your sunscreen, you need to make sure you pack your bug spray too.

According to experts at the Black Hawk County Health Department, they’re staring to put out their traps to monitor the mosquito population throughout the county.

The traps are checked throughout the week to keep an eye on mosquitoes, and they monitor whether mosquitoes are carrying any viruses.

Black Hawk County Environment Health Officer Eric Heinen said the best way to avoid mosquitoes is making sure to drain any standing water on your property.

"It only takes a half inch of standing water for mosquitoes to breed in. If there’s any standing water that you have at your house. If it’s in a bucket, you should turn the bucket over. If you have a bird bath, you should change the water out in your bird bath. It could be a kid’s wading pool. It could be a gutter that’s plugged up. Anything like that could have standing water," Heinen said.

Heinen said mosquitoes typically come out during the early morning or later at night.

He said if you’re headed out this Memorial Day weekend, be sure to wear your bug spray with DEET.

Heinen said there’s never been a concern of mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus in Iowa.

He said, the West Nile Virus is typically only a problem later in the year.