No “do-overs” for early Nate Boulton voters

The race to for governor is thinning out, after Iowa State Senator Nate Boulton suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor on Thursday. Some votes were already cast for him.

Boulton’s announcement to suspend his campaign came Thursday morning, one day after a report of three women coming forward with claims of sexual misconduct by him.

Boulton’s withdrawal is a curve ball to some voters, with primary elections coming up in less than two weeks.

According to Kevin Hall, the communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State, 13,668 Democratic absentee ballots had been received in the state by the end of the work day on Wednesday, before Boulton’s withdrawal.

In Johnson County on Thursday, auditor Travis Weipert was having a busy afternoon following Boulton’s announcement.

"Calls, emails, personal cell phone calls. A lot of people want a do-over," Weipert said. "Unfortunately, you don’t get a do-over if you’ve already voted. It’s in the bank at this point. There’s nothing we can do to help you out."

By Thursday afternoon, close to 1,800 people had already voted. Weipert said the majority were for the Democratic primaries.

Boulton’s name will still appear on the ballot through primary day, which according to Weipert, may cause some confusion but he said they’re already working on addressing it for voters.

"Now, we’ve kind of changed our training to listen if somebody says, ‘can I still vote for Nate?’ Absolutely. He is still on the ballot. That vote will still count for him. All he did was suspend his campaign. He cannot remove his name from the ballot at this point," Weipert said.

Weipert also said that, despite the change up, he still encourages people to take advantage of early voting — but says the case with Boulton is an example of a risk of casting that ballot early.

"I don’t want people to think voting early is bad because we could do this 1,000 times and one out of 1,000 all of sudden you get this occurrence," he said. "You’ve got to trust the candidates, really. It’s unfortunate that this happened. You have to take it how it is."

Voters must request an absentee ballot by Friday, May 25, before 5 p.m.

Boulton has not said that he will step down from his position as a state senator.

Iowa Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen has called on him to resign.