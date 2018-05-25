Family of Waterloo shooting victim: ‘Stop the Violence’

Thursday night on Waterloo’s east side, the sky was filled with red balloons. Nearly a hundred grieving family members and friends gather to remember Greg Walker Junior.

Walker was killed in one of three shootings that happened overnight on Saturday.

Family members say the 33-year-old father of four was the innocent victim of an attempted robbery.

"So often when these incidents occur, both parties on both ends had something to do with it. Greg Walker Jr. had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was not involved in anything. He was a father at home with two of his boys, getting ready for work the next morning and the violence came to him," said family friend, David Goodson.

Walker’s death was just one of three shootings that night. Three other people were injured in the separate shootings.

The family is calling for an end to the violence in Waterloo.

"The community is just torn apart. I grew up here and it is not even exciting anymore to be a part of the community because there is no fun in it. All it is, is sadness, killings, and problems," said Walker’s cousin, Mineisha Ford.

During the vigil, community leader after community leader called for people to speak up.

"When you see something, stop keeping your mouths closed. Open up your mouth and tell it. We can’t continue to have these vigils and lay our loved ones to rest for senselessness," said LaTonya Graves, President of the Black Hawk County NAACP.

Walker’s murder remains under investigation.