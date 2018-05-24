Stolen car found on fire in Waterloo

Waterloo police confirm they found a car on fire about 10 minutes after it was reported stolen.

Police say early this morning, there was a report of a stolen vehicle from Olson Road.

A police report says it was left unlocked and running in a parking lot for a short time, and that is when it was stolen.

Police say it was found less than ten minutes later, on fire, at Euclid and Home Park Boulevard.

This happened around midnight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.