State Sen. Nate Boulton skips Democratic forum after misconduct allegations, opponents react

The crowded field of candidates hoping to challenge Governor Kim Reynolds during this fall’s general election was shaken up on Wednesday, after three women accused Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct.

The women spoke with the Des Moines Register and accused Boulton, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor, touched them inappropriately.

The news broke on the same day that Boulton had committed to participating in a Governor’s Candidate Forum hosted by the Washington County Iowa Democrats. In light of the allegations, Boulton canceled his appearance.

Fred Hubbell had previously not committed to being there, but four of the other Democratic candidates were in attendance and had thoughts on the accusations surrounding Boulton.

"Extremely disturbing. Iowa needs a governor that needs to be trusted by Iowans and is going to fight for fair treatment of all women. Senator Boulton’s behavior, I think, disqualifies him from leading our state government," Cathy Glasson said.

All four of the candidates addressed the allegations in their opening statements.

"It is not enough to apologize and move on. For the good of the Democratic party, and for the good of the future of our state, Nate Bolton should lead by example and end his campaign for Governor," Andy McGuire said.

"I too believe that Senator Boulton does need to back out of the race. It’s beyond Democrat or Republican. We cannot have that cloud on our chief executive of the state," Ross Wilburn said.

In his opening statement, John Norris said voters would not find any secrets in his background. He spoke more candidly about the allegations in an interview with KWWL prior to the forum.

"There is no room for that kind of sexual harassment and misconduct. Not just in politics but anywhere in society," Norris said. "I certainly think there is no path for him. He should not be our nominee against Kim Reynolds."

Hubbell Campaign Manager Michelle Gajewski issued a response on Boulton allegations saying, "Fred has been very clear that sexual harassment and misconduct has no place in our society and will not be tolerated."

Instead of being at the forum, a statement was read on behalf of Boulton that described him as a champion of women’s rights in the workplace.

Boulton’s full statement following the allegations can be read here.