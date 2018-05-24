Pictures show thieves stealing tools and equipment from Iowa business

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing tools and equipment from a Cedar Rapids business.

Police are now asking the public for help. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says Snap-On Tools is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of three suspects.

Pictures taken from surveillance video show several suspects stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from inside the business. They also stole tools from a truck that was parked inside the business’s garage area.

Police say this happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday of last week. They posted to Facebook yesterday, asking the public for help with this case.

Citizens who can identify the individuals in the surveillance photographs are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5409 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Please reference case #2018-07379.

Citizens may also call Snap-On Tools security personnel directly at (847) 946-8284.