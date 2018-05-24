Greyhound racing season begins in Dubuque

The state’s first and only remaining greyhound park is back for another racing season.

Management at Iowa’s Greyhound Park in Dubuque is hoping for a successful one.

It opened in 1985 as the Dubuque Greyhound Park. However, over the years the park faced competition. Fewer people are betting on the races as compared to slot machines.

"It is tough for Greyhound racing to compete against the casinos, something that’s open 24 hours, where we’re only open certain times," said Brian Carpenter, director of racing.

Right now, the park is funded by the state and will be for a total of seven years. In the next four years, they have to figure out how to bring in a profit.

"Hope that we can keep her running for the future and keep her going," Carpenter said.

Management hopes changing the season’s race days, and post times will improve attendance. "We are family oriented so if you wanna bring your family down, instead of the table, anyone under 21 can come with you, they just can’t wager, but they can watch the races."

Long time visitors want the same.

"We have been coming since day one. We just enjoy…it’s a challenge to pick the winners," said Sue Hansel of Guttenberg.

For more information on racing post times and schedules, visit: http://www.igaracing.com/