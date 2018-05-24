Art with an optical illusion draws people to Dysart

You might want to watch your step the next time you stroll into an area town. The people of Dysart are using art to bring people downtown.

Volunteers are working alongside local artist, Mary Snyder Behrens, to paint what is called an anamorphic illusion on Dysart’s Main Street. When finished, the art project will create the optical illusion of a giant gorge in the middle of downtown.

The project is part of a push to bring the arts to the small town.

"People find the first roadblock there is that we don’t have an art center. We don’t have an art museum. I said, ‘Well, but you’ve got streets. You’ve got the sides of buildings. You’ve got all kinds of surfaces around here where you could do public art,’" said Behrens, who is a long-time Dysart resident.

Dysart also hopes the art will create a tourist attraction that will draw people to the business district.

"And it will hopefully be an economic mover to bring people to our town," said Behrens.

Weather permitting, the gorge project will be completed by Sunday for a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Everyone is invited to come take a leap of faith into the gorge.

As Dysart nears its 150th anniversary in 2023, the goal is to have dozens of art installations around the town. Eventually making Dysart know for its street art.

The Vision Committee, which spearheaded the project, plans to have two more art pieces completed by the end of the summer.