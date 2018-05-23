Waterloo Schools’ Report Card improves

The Iowa Department of Education released their report cards, and they grade every schools’ performance in the state.

There are six overall ratings, ranging from priority to exceptional.

According to the report card, there were two Waterloo schools that made the priority list, three in Iowa City, seven in Cedar Rapids, and five in Dubuque.

Even though two Waterloo schools made the priority list, that’s an improvement from the previous year, and educators say those two schools are getting better.

"We have to ensure that every family who enters our buildings get the best education possible," Waterloo Schools Associate Superintendent, Charles McNulty said.

McNulty said improvements are being made at Cunningham Elementary and the Expo Alternative High School.

Both Schools made the priority list three years in a row.

"We have efforts on instruction, curriculum, and we also have efforts on district-wide support. We have one of our directors of elementary schools working directly with Cunningham and provides systemic support," McNulty said.

Schools are graded on eight pieces of criteria including academic proficiency, closing the achievement gap, annual growth, college and career growth, on-track for college readiness, graduation rate, average daily attendance, and staff retention.

"Even though Expo Alternative High School last year was still still a Priority school, they made a huge jump, because they’re closing the achievement gap of students getting services," McNulty said.

McNulty said the changes this year should help Waterloo close that gap.

"They’ve just initiated a writing program across the district, and there’s a corresponding reading approach that supports the writing approach," McNulty said.

