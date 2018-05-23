Cedar Falls planning for future growth.

It seems like everywhere you look, Cedar Falls is building, improving, and growing.

The next goal is to develop the area of land between Highway 20 and Technology Parkway on the south side.

The Cedar Falls City Council approved the South Cedar Falls Urban Renewal Plan at Monday’s meeting.

City Planner Shane Graham says the land would be used for industrial space.

"The city sees a need for expanding. We are already seeing a lot of our lots being developed in our industrial park and we are seeing a need to potentially grow," said Graham.

Already, businesses in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park employ more than 7,000 people.

A couple of decades ago, the park looked similar to the open fields just across the street that the city is now looking to develop.

"Twenty-years-ago, it barely existed and look at it now. All we are doing is building on what has been done in the past; continuing that momentum," said Cedar Falls City Council member Frank Darrah.

Over the next 20 years, the city will be able to dedicate money to infrastructure on the land. The investment will make recruiting new businesses to the area much easier.

"There is sewer, water, fiber optics, gas, electric," said Graham, referring to the type of infrastructure the city plans to put in.

"That is one of the things that we can market. That we have available land, and we have land that is basically shovel ready, as we like to say," said Graham.

But Cedar Falls is also focusing on providing a well-rounded city.

"Encouraging that kind of development, but then offering a quality of life that is attractive, in particular to young people. But we want people my age to stay here too and enjoy that quality of life," said Darrah.

The city currently owns around 150 acres in the South Cedar Falls Urban Renewal area that can begin development over the next several years.

There are several farms within the designated area. The landowners can continue to farm the land.