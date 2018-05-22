Students hold vigil for Santa Fe, Georgia school shooting victims

Students gathered Monday night outside of City High School in Iowa City to honor the ten victims of Santa Fe and one in Georgia, while still calling for action on gun reform.

On Friday, a gunman killed eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School. That same night, one more person was shot and killed outside of a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

"We failed Kim Vaughan. We failed Chris Stone. We failed Cynthia Tisdale," Nick Pryor, a senior at West High School, said during his speech at the vigil.

During the speech, Pryor talked about each of the victims; who they were and what there interests were.

"Those are real people and each person that is being lost is a real person being lost to this lack of reform and that it’s so easy to get a gun. Tonight is supposed to show people that we care about the people not only these laws," Phoebe Chapnick-Sorokin, a City High student, said.

Both Pryor and Chapnick-Sorokin are two of the core members of Students Against School Shootings. They, alongside dozens of others, created the group following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. Since then the group has organized a walk out, a March for Life, and a die-in.

"A lot of students around the country felt like this was our shot to finally change something that affects all of us," Pryor said.

With the recent shootings at both Santa Fe and in Georgia, the group didn’t expect to have to organize again so quickly. On this night, they say "never again" came again, too soon.

"It’s proven to not be an isolated incident. It’s something that unless we keep focused on what’s happening and keep focused on what the victims went through and what the survivors are going through, and how we can prevent these things. It’s not something that can end," Pryor said.

The group says they’re not only taking a stance out in the open, they’ve been busy calling and meeting with legislators on the issue.