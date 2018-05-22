Luther softball prepares for championship run

The run has been improbable, but the results are undeniable for the Luther College softball team.

"It’s kind of a surreal moment to be honest, just going in to all of this and not knowing if it was going to happen this year,” says junior pitcher Samantha Bratland, “It’s been quite a journey for us."

"Ever since my grade’s freshman year this has been the goal to get back to the College World Series,” agrees senior second baseman Bailey Victoria, “So to have it happen, we’re all super excited and ready to get down there."

Luther, unranked at the end of the season, put together an NCAA tournament run winning 5 of 6 games. Four of those came against ranked teams. The Norse outscored their foes 33 to 8 in their wins.

In the circle, Bratland and freshman Courtney Cooper combined to give up just five earned runs in those games. Now they’re looking to continue that run.

If there wasn’t already enough pressure, it’s also finals week at Luther College, and just because you’re playing for a National Championship, that doesn’t change.

"The NCAA gives us a room to proctor exams in on the road and so the girls will continue to take their finals," says head coach Renae Hartl, now in her 17th year at Luther.

"Right now it’s pretty stressful trying to pack and get everything done,” says Bratland, “but if we push through now the other side is going to be pretty bright,"

As they make their final preparations, the Norse hope that other side ends with the first national softball title in school history, but no matter what it will certainly be memorable

"It’s going to be a dream destination for them to play their final games,” says Hartl, “especially those last nine seniors "