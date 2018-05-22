Clarksville native Maddie Poppe wins big

After weeks of battling her way to the top, Clarksville native Maddie Poppe was crowned as the next American Idol on Monday night.

The small town of Clarksville irrupted with cheers, fireworks, and cars honking the moment Poppe was announced the winner.

The people of Clarksville have been Poppe’s number one fans long before she was famous.

One woman called Poppe’s win the best thing that has ever happened to Clarksville after the announcement on Monday.

Despite the heart-stopping seconds before Poppe was announced as the winner, the people of Clarksville were confident Poppe would win.

"No doubt, it is Maddie. I really feel that, with her personality and her genuineness, the whole nation has finally seen it. She is going to come home with the win," said Jessi Reints, hours before the finale started.

Over the last couple months, it’s been a journey for not just for Poppe, but the entire town, even the State of Iowa.

Last week, more than 10,000 people came out to welcome Poppe home and send her off to the final round of competition — knowing Iowa is Maddie Poppe proud.

"It has been wild. The whole community has come together and everybody is just behind Maddie, 100%," said Troy Rinnels, Clarksville.

KWWL caught up with Poppe’s mom during the festivities; she says no matter what Maddie, will always call Clarksville home.

"As a parent, you wouldn’t ever want anything more for your child, then for her to be happy and doing what she has always wanted to do," said Tonya Poppe.

Monday night, Poppe’s dreams came true.

As the winner, Poppe will receive a record deal and cash prize. She will spend the rest of the summer touring with the other finalists.