Iowa woman arrested, accused of hiding missing toddler and parents from South Carolina in her home

An Iowa woman is being charged with Accessory to a Felony after officials say she hid a missing toddler and the child’s parents in her home.

56-year-old Tami Linne of Bluffton is facing the Aggravated Misdemeanor.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says she "Willingly and knowingly harbored wanted felon William Ray and his missing family from South Carolina."

Authorities say William and Jessica Ray are both heavy meth users, they are accused of taking their 2-year-old daughter Dakota Ray.

The toddler was found and the parents were arrested just outside of Decorah last week.