Records fall on final day of state track

Multiple records went by the wayside on the final day of the state track meet. The Dyersville Beckman boys set a new 2A state meet mark in the sprint medley and followed that with a title in the 4 by 100 as Evan Wulfekuhl brought the Blazers home in 43 seconds even.

South Winn’s Rodney Schwartzhoff had a big day winning individual titles in the 1A 100 and 200 meters. The senior capped it as part of the Warriors 4 by 100 win, anchored by junior Levi Lukes.

Waterloo East’s Kerris Roberts, the state meet record holder in the 100 meters, battled a hamstring injury all season and couldn’t quite keep up with Southeast Polk phenom Sydney Milani. Milani won the 4A race in an all-time record 11.49 seconds adding to her records in the 200 and 400 meters. Roberts still broke the 12 second barrier finishing fourth.

"I mean it is a blessing to be here,” Roberts said, “a blessing to be able to run and especially to be able to run in the finals and finish top four. I’ll take what I can get."

Another record went down in the 4A girls sprint medley. Payton Wensel capped her impressive high school career with another title, anchoring Linn-Mar to a new all time mark, finishing in 1:43.64.

Saturday saw another one-two finish in the 2A 1500 meters for Mid-Prairie’s Hostetler sisters. Senior Anna took the title from sophomore sister Marie with Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling taking third.

Beckman’s Heather Boeckenstedt pulled the double in the hurdles winning the 100 meter individual race while earlier anchoring the Blazers to a title in the shuttle hurdle relay.

“Since day one we’ve been working for Drake, we’ve been working for being state champs, said teammate Brooke Lucas, “All that hard work, all that extra hurdling practice, it finally paid off and it feels so good.”

It was a 3-win weekend for Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Krayton Allen. Saturday saw her take a title in the 2A 100 meters before anchoring the Cougars to a 4 by 100 relay title.

Dubuque Wahlert won the 3A race with Bailey Hasken finishing it for her second relay title of the weekend.

Decorah’s Katie Nimrod also finished with a second state title, anchoring the Vikings to a win in the 4 by 400 meters.

Ellie Friesen of Crestwood finished a phenomenal weekend with 4 titles, taking home the 1500 and 800 meters on Saturday.

"This one is incredible,” said Friesen, “The 800 probably isn’t my strongest race so to come and to perform how I did feels great and definitely a confidence boost.”