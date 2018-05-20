Ladies’ Football Academy prepares for milestone year

An annual charity event gives women an inside experience into the world of college football while raising money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The 8th annual Ladies’ Football Academy is coming up on June 9, in Iowa City. It’s put on each year by the wife of Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, Mary Ferentz. It’s where women get a chance to meett the players and coaches while playing a little bit of football themselves.

"It’s a total immersion into a day of the life of a Hawkeye football player," Mary Ferentz said.

In order to be a part of the day, women have to raise $500. Every penny of that goes to the children’s hospital for pediatric research. This year, the academy expects to eclipse $2 million in total donations.

"Women have found out that it’s not hard to raise money for the children’s hospital. It affects so many people and when you say children’s hospital, you’ll probably hear a story," she said. "The ladies raise all of the money so this is a real tribute to the power of women."

During the event, women get the opportunity to recreate the swarm into Kinnick Stadium. They also run drills with the players and get a tour of the facilities and meet with coaches.

"We all see them on game day but what are they really like? They don’t have their helmets on. You get to see what they’re really like. You get to mee them. It’s just a lot of fun," Ferentz said.

She said the event is designed for women of all ages and women shouldn’t be intimidated about participating.

"It’s as much or as little activity as you like. It’s on and off the field. Plenty of time to rest, sit, and relax and just take it all in," she said.

Hundreds of women partake in the event each year. Ferentz said women make up a large part of the fan base but are often overlooked.

Three weeks out from the event, Ferentz said they’re still looking for more women to partake in the one-day event.

Information about how to partake in the event can be found here.

