Parents of missing toddler arrested in Winneshiek County

UPDATE: Winneshiek County Deputies tell us William and Jessica Ray are currently in custody.

They were spotted yesterday in an area Walmart, then spotted driving just north of Decorah.

Deputies were able to locate their car on Quarry Hill Road. 2-year-old Dakota Ray was in the car.

William and Jessica are both in custody, and being charged with felony theft, operating a non-registered vehicle, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and theft 5th degree.

In addition to the Winneshiek County charges, William also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of South Carolina. Both people were both transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.

Wednesday, William and Jessica Ray had their initial appearance hearings, where it was decided that William be held on a $10,000 cash bond on the Winneshiek County charges and no bond on the South Carolina charges. William will face extradition and be transported back to South Carolina. Jessica was held on a $1,250 cash bond.

Dakota was placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services.