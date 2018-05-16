Welcome home Maddie Poppe

After making it big on the national stage, Clarksville native Maddie Poppe visited her home for the first time in months.

The top three finalist on the current American Idol competition held a free concert at the Butler County Fair Grounds, Tuesday night.

Singing to a crowd of thousands, Poppe was emotional as she took in the signs, familiar faces, and the many new faces who turned out for the hometown concert. Many of the people helping the rising star make it to the top three.

"Now, I am here and you guys have been there through it all. You all have, really," said Poppe to the crowd.

During the concert, Poppe invited her dad up to play with her. He was the one who sparked Poppe’s love of music.

Before the concert, hundreds lined Clarksville’s Main Street to welcome Poppe home with a parade, and a whole lot of love.

"That she is a famous singer because I want to be a famous singer when I grow up," said Alivia Sunderman.

"She just really loves her fans," said Emma Fleshner, of Reinbeck.

"Just a plus for Iowa to have something like this happening," said Lorian Diercks, from Janesville.

The local librarian, Lola Clark, remembers when Poppe was just 5-years-old and attending story-time.

"Everybody is so for her. She knows it is out here, but it is overwhelming," said Lola Clark.

It was an emotional day, not just for Poppe, but her entire family.

"Unbelievable the amount of support we are getting. We can’t thank the community of Clarksville and the State of Iowa for all their support of our daughter," said Poppe’s mom, Tonya.

Win or lose in the final round, Maddie Poppe is living her dream.

"As a parent, you wouldn’t ever want anything more for your child, then for her to be happy and doing what she has always wanted to do," said Maddie’s mom Tonya Poppe.

Wednesday, Poppe will head back to Los Angeles to begin preparing for Sunday’s final round of competition, as she looks to be number one.

