Dysart Elementary adding new daycare to address growing need

Turning part of an elementary school into a daycare…

The Union Community School District recognized a need in their community, so they’re making a change.

The Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School is turning three of its rooms into a daycare.

Principal Mark Albertsen says, "It will be for infants and all the way up to whatever is needed. The biggest need was at the infant level. Not many people will take the infants in."

He adds, "Our enrollment across the district has been decreasing. What we’re hoping is that parents, knowing that they’re already at the elementary school building, that they know the elementary school building, we’re hoping that they will stay here and enrollment will increase."

This is a project some community members have spent a lot of time working on. In fact, right now it is being funded by community donations and grants.

Wanda Petersen says, "We’re very excited. This has been a year coming."

Petersen says her daughter-in-law’s struggle was one of the reasons she decided to get involved with the daycare.

"One of our grand kid’s providers decided she was going to quit the business. My daughter-in-law called me up, and she was saying I don’t know where I’m going to take the baby. It really broke my heart that someone would have to feel like they have to go find daycare. I mean she probably was going to have to take her kid to Waterloo," Petersen says.

The new daycare will be called Little Knights Learning Center. The Knights are the school district’s mascot.

The daycare is set to open in August, and it should take in around 45 kids.

Click here to learn more.