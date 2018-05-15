SPECIAL REPORT: Life interrupted, Rick’s stroke

On Sunday morning November 15th, 2015 I suffered an Ischemic stroke while at my fiancé’s house in Coralville. The stroke occurred while I was asleep but as I look back there were warning signs the occurred nearly two days before it happened. I had been having issues for a long time with high blood pressure. On Friday night November 13th, I got dizzy and had vision issues and was sent home from work. Instead of going to emergency I went home and went to bed. In retrospect I might have been better served getting medical care on that Friday night.

On Saturday November 14, 2015 I covered the Iowa vs Minnesota night game at Kinnick Stadium. Following the game I went to stay at my fiancé’s house in Coralville. I went to sleep at 2:30 am. When I woke up at 6:10 am I had absolutely no feeling on the right side of my body. I had no feeling in my right arm or right leg. I was screaming hysterically and I woke up my fiancée who immediately called an ambulance. I was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where it confirmed after testing that I had suffered and ischemic stroke.

I spent two days in the Neurology Stroke Clinic which is the most comprehensive stroke unite in the state of Iowa. I was fortunate in that my stroke was considered relatively mild. More severe strokes involve the destruction of brain cells which can lead to more debilitating physical and mental impairment.

My stroke left me with physical weakness, loss of motor skills, cognitive and vision issues. But with Physical and Occupational therapy I was expected to make a full recovery.

Johnson County Emergency Dispatch: "Johnson County 911 can I have the address of your emergency?"