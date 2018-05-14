Grant allows search for Jake Wilson to continue

After last week’s request for public donations to allow the La Porte City Fire Department and a local company to use excavating equipment to clear large logjams from Wolf Creek, the Black Hawk Gaming Association stepped up.

"We care for one another and we care about one another. That is the true Iowans that we are. I think that is the emotion that hit everybody last Wednesday night when we saw the local news," said Tim Hurley, Black Hawk Gaming Association.

The board immediately voted to cover the cost of the project with a $10,000 grant, which was announced last week, but presented the check Monday at the fire department.

"We want them to know, particularly the family, that they are not alone. That we feel Jake’s absence, even though we don’t know him personally. He is one of us," said Hurley.

Hundreds of volunteers gave their time to search for Jake in the week following his disappearance, including several of the Black Hawk Gaming Association board members.

Hurley says this is where the association could step in to continue the search efforts.

"It was a big sigh of relief and appreciation for what the Gaming Association was willing to do," said La Porte City Police Chief, Chris Brecher.

The excavating project will start on Tuesday south of La Porte City in the Wolf Creek. Chief Brecher expects it will take about a week to clear the entire six-mile stretch from the city to the Cedar River.

The fire department has received small donations from other people over the last week. Those donations will be used for equipment.

"We have quite a bit of equipment that has taken a heck of a beating over the last month that we need to repair or replace before we disperse it back to the departments that loaned it to us," said Chief Brecher.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by sending a check to the La Porte City Fire Department.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to:

La Porte City Fire Association

202 Main Street

La Porte City, IA 50651

Please note "Jake Wilson Search" in the memo.