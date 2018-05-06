Hawkeyes rally for 16-14 slug fest win over Oklahoma State

The Iowa baseball team erased a 5-run fourth inning deficit to take down 17th ranked Oklahoma State 16-14 on Sunday. The victory marked Iowa’s seventh win over a ranked team this season.

Matt Hoeg provided the biggest fireworks for the Hawks. With Iowa trailing 11-6 in the fourth inning, Hoeg delivered a 2-run double, hammering the ball over the center fielder to pull Iowa within a pair. Then in the seventh, he came through again with a 3-RBI bases loaded double down the left field line to give Iowa a 13-12 lead. Robert Neustrom padded that edge with a 3-run home run in the eighth.

Neustrom finished the game 3-for-5, with two homers, and five RBI’s. Hoeg went 2-for-4 with six RBI’s.

Iowa and Oklahoma State play the rubber match in Iowa City at 11:35 am on Sunday.