Belle Plaine crash involving train ruled murder-suicide

UPDATE: The Iowa DCI is ruling a recent train crash involving two people a murder-suicide.

They’ve concluded 36-year-old Teresa Catherine Gerleman committed suicide and pulled her eight year old son into the path of the train.

Evidence shows she waited near the railroad tracks for the Union Pacific train to approach.

——————————————

UPDATE: The Iowa DCI has released the names of those killed in an accident involving a train in Belle Plaine.

36-year-old Teresa Catherine Gerleman and her son, 8-year-old Henry Fields, were killed.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has scheduled their autopsies for May 10th.

No additional information will be released pending the autopsy results.

——————————————

Belle Plaine Police and The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people who died in an early morning accident involving a train Friday morning.

According to Iowa Department of Public Safety, police responded to the 9th Avenue railroad crossing for a train v. pedestrian accident. A 35-year-old woman and a 8-year-old boy died in the accident. The names are not being released at this time.

Union Pacific Railroad say one of their trains hit the woman and boy. In a statement they said, "Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the deceased."

The railroad company says the locomotive engineer and conductor were immediately put in touch with counselors.

The DCI says autopsy are scheduled for next week.