10 teachers receive 2018 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching

The 2018 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching awarded 10 teachers in Black Hawk County on Tuesday.

The award, co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television, is given to teachers who rise above everyday standards, and help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will also award each Gold Star teacher $500 to improve their classroom.

This year’s Gold Star Teachers were honored in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The Gold Star Singers children’s choir performed during Tuesday’s ceremony under the direction of Michelle Droe, music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls and 2018 Grammy Music Educator Award semifinalist.

In 2018, the McElroy Trust received 954 nominations for 525 teachers in Black Hawk County. Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues. This is the 30th year of the event.

The recipients are listed below:

Marit Beisner – Kindergarten Teacher, Cedar Heights Elementary School

Ben Byersdorfer – 7th- 9th Grade Band Teacher, Peet Junior High School

Ashley Cardamone – 7th – 9th Grade Art Teacher, Holmes Junior High School

Tammy Frahm – Special Needs Teacher, Cedar Falls High School

Juanita Kimpston – Prekindergarten Teacher, Fred Becker Elementary School

Nick Kuhle – 6th Grade Math Teacher, Hoover Middle School

Robin Loes – K-8th Grade Expanded Learning Program Teacher, Kingsley Elementary School

Susan Neverman – 1st Grade Teacher, St. Joseph School

Jason Scheitler – 6th Grade Social Studies/Religion Teacher, Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School

Elizabeth Zondo – 9th – 12th Grade At-Rick Coordinator, Union High School