Iowa State kicks off Spring Practices

Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program… And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.

Iowa State enters the 2018 season with a lot to build on–an unbeaten month of October which featured wins over number three Oklahoma and number four TCU.

Coach Campbell says the foundation of that success was laid in the spring.

"I don’t want our football team to forget how we had the chance to even have remote success last year. It wasn’t because we went out and beat people we beat people in January, February, March, April;, May, June, July, August when nobody was watching and it is this time of year and what happened the last nine weeks the reality that is when you win football games."

Iowa State holds the annual Spring Game on Saturday April 14th.