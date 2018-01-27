Michigan rallies past Iowa on the mat

Seventh ranked Michigan won the final four matches as the Wolverines rallied past number four Iowa 19-17.

Iowa opened with wins in four of the first six matches, including a 15-0 technical fall from Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and a second period pin by 149-pounder Brandon Sorenson. Michigan, however, rallied with three straight wins to set up a winner take all, top three match at heavyweight.

Second ranked Adam Coon of Michigan took down number three Sam Stoll in the first period, which propelled him to a 3-2 win, also giving the Wolverines the team win.

#4 IOWA 17, #7 MICHIGAN 19

125 — #3 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall #9 Drew Mattin (M), 15-0; 5-0

133 — #5 Stevan Micic (M) major dec. Paul Glynn (IA), 1-5; 5-4

141 — Vince Turk (IA) dec. Sal Profaci (M), 13-11; 8-4

149 — #2 Brandon Sorensen (IA) pinned Ben Lamantia (M), 4:54; 14-4

157 — #7 Alec Pantaleo (M) dec. Jeren Glosser (IA), 5-2; 14-7

165 — #9 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #8 Logan Massa (M), 3-2; 17-7

174 — #7 Myles Amine (M) dec. Kaleb Young (IA), 3-1; 17-10

184 — #5 Domenic Abounader (M) dec. #20 Mitch Bowman (IA), 4-1; 17-13

197 — #14 Kevin Beazley (M) dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 6-5; 17-16

285 — #2 Adam Coon (M) dec. #3 Sam Stoll (IA), 3-2; 17-19