UNI beats Valpo 81-76 to snap 7 game losing streak

The UNI en’s basketball team holds off Valparaiso 81-76 to snap a seven game losing streak and win its first Missouri Valley game of the season.

The Panthers got career scoring games out of freshmen Tywhon Pickford (23 points/9 rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (20 points/8 rebounds). Phyfe a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock got the start tonight ahead of senior Bennett Koch.

UNI led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched the advantage to 23 points in the second half. The Panthers then held off a furious Valparaiso rally to improve to 1-5 in the MVC and 9-9 overall.