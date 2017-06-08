Police receive more than 70 tips in 1979 cold case

Tips are pouring in for a Cedar Rapids cold case.

18-year-old Michelle Martinko was murdered in 1979 just days before Christmas. Her body was found in her car in the Westdale Mall parking lot.

Last month investigators revealed images with characteristics they believe the killer had based on DNA that’s been gathered.

“Now we are up to about 75 tips and leads,” says Investigator Matthew Denlinger with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Denlinger says they are documenting each and every tip.

“People calling in about people they remember from 1979 high school classmates, friends, family members that they think or they believe look like this image,” he told us.

Even if you think your tip might be insignificant Denlinger says they want to hear it.

“Prior to this we were lucky to get one or two tips you know every couple of months and to get 75 in three weeks is pretty, pretty great and I’m still getting one or two a day,” he says.

If you have a tip you can contact Investigator Denlinger at 319-286-5442 or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

We are told in order to take advantage of this new technology you have to have DNA from the crime and it has to be of a certain quality.